December 28, 2017 / 11:08 AM / in 2 hours

Norway salmon biomass up 9 pct yr/yr in Nov -Seafood Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, rose by 9 percent year-on-year in November, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 752,000 tonnes of salmon, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Leroey, Salmar, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile.

In October, salmon biomass was up 10 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

