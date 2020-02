OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farming companies will be allowed to raise their output capacity for salmon and trout in nine of the country’s 13 ocean farming regions, the fisheries minister said on Tuesday.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, with fish farming the second-largest export sector after oil and gas.

Producers include Mowi, Salmar, Leroey Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)