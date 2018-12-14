Norway salmon price seen falling on weak demand

OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop next week due to weak pre-Christmas demand, three industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Amid slow trade so far on Friday, prices are most likely set to fall to a range of 50-55 Norwegian crowns per kilo from 55-58 crowns per kilo this week, the sources said.

“There’s a lot of fish and we might need to go below 50 crowns per kilo but we hope to avoid that,” said a producer who declined to be named.

The recent demonstrations in France, a major market for Norwegian salmon, had caused some cancellations of orders, a fish exporter said.

In the forward market, prices for the December contract has dropped to 58.5 crowns per kilo from above 62 crowns last week.

Other contracts up to 2020 — except for the third-quarter 2019 contract — were still quoted above 60 crowns per kilo.

The highest price was for the second quarter 2019 contract, which stood at 65.35 crowns per kilo, up 0.15 crowns from the previous week. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)