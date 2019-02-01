Norway wants to change fish farms regulations

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Norway’s fisheries ministry wants to change the law regulating fish farms to be able to reduce output in areas affected by environmental problems, it said on Friday.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, and fish farming is its second-largest export industry after oil and gas. Leading Norwegian producers include Mowi, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

The ministry invited various stakeholders, including businesses, to express their views on the proposed amendments in a public hearing set to last until Feb. 22, it said in the statement. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)