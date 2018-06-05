FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway's May seafood export up 11 pct on record salmon price -council

OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Tuesday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 11 pct year-on-year in May to NOK 8.5 billion ($1.05 billion) as prices rose, while volumes dropped by 11 pct year-on-year to 165,000 tonnes

** Salmon prices for the month rose to NOK 73.73 per kilo, the highest monthly average on record, compared to NOK 69.76 in May last year

** Year-to-date the value of export sales are up 4 percent while export volumes are up by 12 percent

** The value of salmon exports, the biggest category, rose 16 percent year-on-year in May to NOK 6.1 billion, while the volume was up by 12 percent

$1 = 8.1250 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord

