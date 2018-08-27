Norway's salmon biomass down 1 pct yr/yr in July -Seafood Norway

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, fell by 1 percent year-on-year in July, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 634,000 tonnes of salmon, it said in a statement on Monday.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Leroey, Salmar, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile. It is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)