Norway's seafood export hit record $11.7 bln in 2017 -council

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Monday:

** Norwegian seafood exports hit record NOK 94.5 billion ($11.73 billion) in 2017, up 3 pct from 2016

** Volumes rose 7 pct year-on-year to 2.6 mln tonnes

** December export eased year-on-year to NOK 8.1 billion from NOK 8.4 billion as price of farmed salmon fell

** Salmon exports, the biggest category, rose 3 pct to just over 1 million tonnes for the full year, at an overall export value of NOK 64.7 billion

** Seafood exports to Asia rose by 8 pct to NOK 18.7 billion in 2017, with exported volumes up 12 pct to 539,000 tonnes

** “Increased seafood consumption in Asia is driven by a growing middle class and improved distribution. We expect that the growth will continue in the future,” the council said in a statement

** “One example is the potential for China. Given a full normalisation of the market access, salmon exports may reach 156,000 tonnes in 2025, equivalent to 12 per cent of current salmon production in Norway,” said Sigmund Bjoergo, the Norwegian Seafood Council’s Country Director in China ($1 = 8.0571 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)