Norway's seafood export value on track for record in 2017 -council
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 5, 2017 / 5:43 AM / in an hour

Norway's seafood export value on track for record in 2017 -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Tuesday:

** Value of Norwegian seafood exports on track for record in 2017

** The value of seafood exports was flat year-on-year in November, while volumes were up 25 pct

** The month’s overall exports of seafood valued at 9 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.08 billion) from total volume of 286,000 tonnes

** Jan-November export value rose by 4 pct to a total of NOK 86.5 billion, while volumes were up 6 pct

** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, fell by 5 pct in November to NOK 5.7 billion while volumes were up 11 pct

** Says average salmon price in November was NOK 50.68 per kilo compared to NOK 61.71 per kilo in November of 2016

** Salmon exports to China at a two-year high

$1 = 8.3116 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
