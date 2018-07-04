FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway's seafood exports hits record high in H1 2018 -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Wednesday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 4 pct year-on-year in June to NOK 7.9 billion ($971.90 million), while volumes dropped by 9 pct year-on-year to 180,000 tonnes

** The value of salmon exports, the biggest category, rose 6 percent year-on-year in June to NOK 5.6 billion as volume increased by 17 percent

** Salmon prices for the month fell to NOK 61.79 per kilo, compared to NOK 68.64 in June last year

** Total seafood export for the first six months of the year are up 4 percent to a record high of NOK 48.1 billion, while export volumes are up by 10 percent from the same period last year, driven by increased salmon demand in the EU

$1 = 8.1284 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Camilla Knudsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
