Norway's seafood exports hits record high in July -council

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Friday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 7 pct year-on-year in July to NOK 7.1 billion ($862.29 million), while volumes rose by 8 pct year-on-year to 159,000 tonnes

** The value of salmon exports, the biggest category, rose 7 percent year-on-year in July to NOK 5.3 billion as volume increased by 20 percent

** Salmon prices for the month fell to NOK 56.45 per kilo, compared to NOK 64.11 in July last year

** Poland and France were the biggest markets for salmon in July

** Total seafood export for the first seven months of the year are up 4 percent to a record high of NOK 55.2 billion, while export volumes are up by 11 percent from the same period last year, driven by increased salmon demand in the EU ($1 = 8.2339 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)