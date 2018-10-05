Norwegian salmon price seen at 50-53 crowns next week

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Forecasts for next week’s Norwegian farmed salmon deliveries range from 50-53 crowns per kilo, from around 53 crowns this week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Prices are stable. On average prices are at 53 crowns,” said an exporter who declined to be named.

A producer said he expected a decline to 50-52 crowns for fish below six kilos.

“A lot of fish is harvested at this time of the year,” he added.

For salmon bigger than 6 kilos the producer said prices were seen in the range above 60 crowns and close to 70 crowns per kilo.

In the forward market all contracts up to 2020, except the October 2018 contract, were above 60 crowns per kilo, according to data from Fish Pool. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)