Norwegian salmon price seen at NOK 50-51/kilo next week - industry sources

OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to trade in a 50-51 crowns per kilo price range for deliveries in Oslo next week, up from 49-50 crowns this week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

A salmon producer expected prices at 50-51 crowns per kilo while an exporter predicted a level of 51 crowns. Both declined to be named.

Prices this week had been expected in the range 48-49 crowns per kilo but came out somewhat higher.

“There is a lot of fish going to be harvested,” the producer said while the exporter said the market was “very quiet”.

In the forward market, prices for all contracts up to 2020 — except for the November 2018 and third-quarter 2019 contracts — were quoted above 60 crowns per kilo.

The highest price was for the second quarter 2019 contract, which stood at 65.40 crowns per kilo, although prices have fallen for most contracts on Friday. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)