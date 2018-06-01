Norwegian salmon price seen down 8-9 crowns to about NOK 55 per kilo next week

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - The price of Norway’s farmed salmon is expected to fall to about 55 Norwegian crowns ($6.75) per kilo next week for deliveries in Oslo from 63-64 crowns per kilo this week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Initially, prices for the current week were expected to drop 10-15 crowns to a range of 65 to 70 crowns, but in the end fell even more, the sources said.

Growing volumes of fish in the market and a backlash against a recent high cost, have combined to drive down prices, the sources said. ($1 = 8.1532 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)