OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall by 10-15 crowns next week to around 65-70 Norwegian crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, partly due to an increase in supply, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

In the current week, prices stood at around 80 crowns per kilo.

In addition to growing volumes of fish, the recent high prices have also in themselves dented demand, the sources said. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)