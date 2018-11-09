Norwegian salmon price seen dropping to 50-52 crowns next week

OSLO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The price for Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop 1-4 crowns next week to 50-52 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

One exporter predicted an average price of 51-52 crowns per kilo, down 1-2 crowns from this week, while another predicted 50-52 crowns, but had a higher price for this week and thus expected a drop of 3-4 crowns.

Both exporters declined to be named.

“It’s a lot of smaller fish that is harvested because of sea lice. Instead of treating the fish the producers have decided to get rid of the less healthy fish and start on a new generation of salmon,” one of the exporters said.

“Because of this we expect less harvesting in the first half of next year and very strong prices in this period,” the exporter added.

In the forward market, prices on all contracts up to 2020 — except for the November 2018 contract — were above 60 crowns per kilo.

The highest price is for the December 2018 and first half 2019 contracts which stands at 66.3 crowns and 66.2 crowns per kilo respectively, according to data from Fish Pool. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)