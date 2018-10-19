Norwegian salmon price seen dropping to 50-53 crowns next week

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The price for Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop next week to 50-53 crowns from 54-56 crowns per kilo this week for deliveries in Oslo, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Prices are dropping, and we expect plus minus 50 crowns for the main sizes (3-6 kilo), and a premium of salmon bigger than 6 kilo,” said a producer who declined to be named.

“We are at the time of the year when output growth is at the highest,” he added.

An exporter also expected a drop, especially for fish of 6 kilos and more.

“We have had a big drop on the biggest fish, for us prices are down 12-13 crown, while the price drop is lower on the smaller salmon,” the exporter said.

“We assume the average price in Oslo could be 53 crowns compared to 55-56 this week,” the exporter added.

In the forward market all contracts up to 2020, except the October 2018 contract, were above 60 crowns per kilo. The highest price is for the December 2018 contract which stands at 67.10 crowns per kilo, according to data from Fish Pool. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)