Norwegian salmon price seen dropping to NOK 48-49/kilo next week - industry sources

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The price for Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop 3-4 crowns next week to 48-49 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

One exporter predicted an average price of 48-49 crowns per kilo, while another predicted 48 crowns.

Both exporters declined to be named.

“Everybody is talking about 65 crowns next year, but then demand is dropping while output is high. We are not listening to the market. There is also a lot of fish in storage”, one exporter said.

In the forward market, prices for all contracts up to 2020 — except for the November 2018 and fourth-quarter 2018 contracts — were quoted above 60 crowns per kilo.

The highest price is for first-half 2019 contracts, which stand at about 65-66 crowns per kilo, although prices have dropped on all contracts on Friday. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)