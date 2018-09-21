Norwegian salmon price seen falling 1 crown to NOK 55-56 next week

OSLO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall by about 1 Norwegian crown to 55-56 crowns per kilo next week for delivery in Oslo, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices this week were expected to fall by 3-5 crowns to 53-55 crowns per kilo but came in somewhat stronger, partly due to cancelled shipments of fish due to bad weather.

“Prices seem to be down 1 crown to 55-56 crowns per kilo in Oslo. More supply is expected next week and therefore uncertainty increases,” said one exporter who declined to be named.

A fish producer also said he expected a small drop in prices from about 57 crowns this week.

In the forward market all contracts up to 2020, except the September 2018 contract, were above 60 crowns per kilo, according to data from Fish Pool. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)