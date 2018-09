OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall by 3-5 Norwegian crowns ($0.4-0.6) to the range of 53 to 55 crowns per kilo next week for delivery in Oslo, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday. ($1 = 8.2251 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)