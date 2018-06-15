Norwegian salmon price seen falling next week

OSLO, June 15 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon could fall by as much as 11 Norwegian crowns to 57-58 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week, although negotiations have still not been completed, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices for this week ended at around 66-69 crowns, higher than the 63-64 crowns that producers and distributors predicted a week ago, but are now set to drop, the sources said.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, with fish farming the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas. The share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. Their shares were rising from 1.7 to 2.4 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)