(Adds quotes, details)

OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise from a nine-month low next week to about 51-52 Norwegian crowns per kilo, an increase of 3-4 crowns, as buyers take advantage of low prices to build up stocks, industry sources said on Friday. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)