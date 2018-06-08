FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Norwegian salmon price seen recovering to NOK 63-64 next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background)

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - The price of Norway’s farmed salmon is expected to rise to about 63-64 Norwegian crowns per kilo next week for deliveries in Oslo, in a partial recovery from recent sharp declines, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Initially, prices for this week had been expected to drop 13-14 percent to 55 crowns, but came out somewhat higher at around 57-58 crowns, the sources said.

Stronger demand, triggered by the fall in prices, was the main explanation for the expected increase, the sources said. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

