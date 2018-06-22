Norwegian salmon price seen sharply lower next week

OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - The price of farmed Norwegian salmon is set to fall by 5-10 Norwegian crowns next week to 50-55 crowns per kilo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices for this week were around 60 crowns for deliveries in Oslo, the sources said, somewhat higher than the 57-58 crowns that producers and distributors predicted a week ago.

While the demand for salmon remains good, the supply of fish has grown more rapidly in recent weeks, said a producer who declined to be named.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, with fish farming the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas. The share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)