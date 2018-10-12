Norwegian salmon price seen up 1-2 crowns to 55-57 crowns next week

OSLO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The price for Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise 1-2 crowns to 55-57 crowns per kilo next week for deliveries in Oslo, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices this week were originally expected to be in the range 50-53 crowns but came out somewhat higher.

“Prices are rising 1-2 crowns to about 56-57 crowns at mid-size salmon (3-6 kilos),” said a producer who declined to be named.

An exporter also expected a price rise of about 1-2 crowns, adding that this would likely yield an average price of around 55 crowns.

“It’s been a good week, I think we might see a price rise ahead,” he added.

In the forward market all contracts up to 2020, except the October 2018 contract, were above 60 crowns per kilo. The highest price is for the December 2018 contract which stands at 67.35 crowns per kilo, according to data from Fish Pool. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)