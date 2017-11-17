FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Price of Norwegian farmed salmon seen down to 2-yr low again next week
November 17, 2017 / 1:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Price of Norwegian farmed salmon seen down to 2-yr low again next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop again to a two-year low in a range of 42-45 crowns next week, down from about 50-52 crowns this week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

The sources said there was a “wait-and-see” mood and so far limited salmon volumes were traded but the direction was clear.

“It’s down 10 crowns to 42 crowns per kilo in Oslo. It’s the most dramatic drop I can remember,” one exporter, who declined to be named, said.

Another exporter said so far he had not made any trade but expected prices back to the level seen last week or around 45 crown per kilo in Oslo. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

