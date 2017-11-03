Price of Norwegian farmed salmon seen remaining at 2-year lows next week

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to stay around two-years low next week as the supply of fish increases and demand lags, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Prices are around 43-44 crowns per kilo in Oslo next week. we are one crown lower than what we hear from others, but this is what we get in the market,” one producer told Reuters, who declined to be named.

An exporter predicted about the same level next week.

“It’s not that bad this week but we struggle to sell the biggest fish above six kilos. In average, we expect flat prices around 44 crowns in Oslo next week,” said the exporter said, who also declined to be named.

“More fish is coming into the market while prices in the shops are at a peak. That is a bad combination,” the exporter said, adding that it normally takes six to nine months for big changes in the spot market to reach the retail market.

Initially prices were expected to drop in a range of 40-45 crowns this week. Final prices for the current week will be recorded on Tuesday next week at the Nasdaq Salmon bourse.

Salmon prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January at a time when supply constraints supported prices, but have since fallen as volumes grew.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, and the share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Average production costs for whole fish, including the cost of harvesting, rose by 13 percent to 34.29 crowns per kilo in 2016, according to data from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)