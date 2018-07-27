Price of Norwegian salmon seen broadly unchanged next week

OSLO, July 27 (Reuters) - The price of farmed Norwegian salmon is seen broadly unchanged at around 50-51 Norwegian crowns ($6.1-$6.2) next week in a quiet summer market, industry sources said on Friday.

“Prices are very stable. There is a downward pressure on smaller fish (prices), otherwise they are stable. Overall, we expect prices to average at about 50-51 crowns in Oslo,” one exporter, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Another exporter, who also declined to be named, said he expected a small decline in prices.

“We are still negotiating, but it seems prices will drop about 1 crown. Price for 3-4 kilos salmon is at about 49 crowns in Oslo next week, while bigger sizes are priced higher. In average we might see prices at about 50 crowns per kilo,” he said.

One salmon producer said he expected prices to remain stable at around 51 crowns per kilo.

“It’s quiet, but prices for salmon smaller than 4 kilos are down, 4-6 kilos are stable, and salmon bigger than 6 kilos is priced higher. In average we expect stable prices at about 51 crowns for deliveries in Oslo next week,” the producer said.

Final prices for this week is settled on the Nasdaq Salmon bourse on Tuesday next week.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, with fish farming the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas. The share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest , Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.1990 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)