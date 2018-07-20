Price of Norwegian salmon seen in range 50-53 crowns next week

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - The price of farmed Norwegian salmon is seen in a range of 50 to 53 crowns next week, compared to about 52-53 crowns this week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Prices are down a couple of crowns to a range of 50 to 51 crowns per kilo in Oslo. It is a quiet market because it is holiday-time in Europe,” one exporter, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

A producer said there was a wait-and-see mood and that it was still early in negotiations. He expected prices to remain unchanged.

“It seems to be sideways. Prices for fish of the size 3-4 kilos are down, while salmon weighing six kilos and more are higher. But the market is slow,” said the producer, who also declined to be named.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, with fish farming the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas. The share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest , Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.0526 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)