Price of Norwegian salmon seen rising slightly next week

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The price of farmed Norwegian salmon is expected to rise slightly next week from this week’s 52-53 Norwegian crowns ($6.32-$6.44) per kilo, industry sources said on Friday.

“There is still a wait-and-see attitude, but as it seems now we expect the price of bigger fish to rise somewhat while other sizes will remain stable,” said a producer who declined to be named.

A fish exporter also predicted a rise in prices of bigger fish.

“We are in the mid-40s on 2-3 kilo salmon. On the bigger sizes we are up 1-1.5 crowns and we estimate about 51.5 crowns for 3-4 kilo salmon. 53.5 crowns for 4-5 kilo salmon, 56 crowns for 5-6 kilo salmon and 58-64 crowns for bigger sizes than 6 kilos,” the exporter said.

Final prices for this week will be settled on the Nasdaq Salmon bourse on Tuesday of next week.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, with fish farming the country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas. The share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest , Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.2268 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)