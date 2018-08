OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The price of farmed Norwegian salmon is expected to drop to around 46-48 Norwegian crowns ($5.42-$5.66) per kilo next week from this week’s 48-49 Norwegian crowns as supply increases, industry sources said on Friday.

$1 = 8.4868 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik