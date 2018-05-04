FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Value of Norway's April seafood export rose 12 pct y/y -council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway’s Seafood Council said on Friday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 12 pct year-on-year in April to NOK 7.7 billion ($957 million) as prices rose

** Volumes dropped by 4 pct year-on-year to 172,000 tonnes

** The value of salmon exports, the biggest category, was up 9 percent to NOK 5.3 billion after an increase of 4 pct in volumes to 74,000 tonnes, as the average price per kilo rose ($1 = 8.0443 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

