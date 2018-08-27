NORWEGIAN STOCKS-All-time high on strong oil and salmon stocks

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.44 pct, or 3.96 points, to all time high of 911.36 points and was up by 11.41 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.55 percent * World stock markets rose to their highest level in more than two weeks on Monday * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $0.25 to $75.57 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 0.98 pct, Telenor fell -0.22 pct and DNB rose 0.67 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 915 million Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Marine Harvest and PGS * Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA were up 1.27 pct to NOK 270.7 * Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA: The budget carrier sold six Boeing 737-800 aircraft as part of its ongoing fleet renewal program, and will use the proceeds to repay debt and boost liquidity in line with its long term strategy * Oil firms Lundin Petroleum, Aker BP and Equinor were up 1-4 pct * All three are partners in the giant oil field Johan Sverdrup in the North Sea, in which operator Equinor on Monday raised reserves and cut investment forecast * Lundin, which was the biggest gainer of the three oil firms, also announced almost five times more volumes at its Rolvsnes oil discovery * Salmon shares Salmar, Marine Harvest and Bakkafrost rose 1 to 2 pct: Price recovery is expected for salmon spot prices this week * Biggest gainers: Photocure 6.20 pct, Questerre Energy Corp 5.66 pct and Targovax 3.05 pct * Biggest losers: PCI Biotech Holding ASA -8.93 pct, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA -4.53 pct and Thin Film Electronics ASA -3.39 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.27 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.88 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 1.89 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.52 pct on Friday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)