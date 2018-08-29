NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Down from all-time high despite rising oil price

OSLO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Wednesday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.08 pct, or -0.76 points, to 913.75 points and was up by 12.29 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.09 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.46 to $76.41 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 0.32 pct, Telenor fell -1.14 pct and DNB was flat * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Yara and Marine Harvest * Shares of Aker Solutions were up 2.01 pct to NOK 57.9 * Aker Solutions expects Brazil revenue to double within 5 years * Shares of Aker BP were up 1.02 pct to NOK 298.4, supported by higher oil price * Norway Royal Salmon down 2.4 pct: Nordea Markets cuts share price target to NOK 225 from NOK 235 and keeps buy after yesterday’s Q2 results below forecast

* Norway Royal Salmon: Sparebank 1 Markets downgrades to sell from neutral and cuts price target to NOK 185 from NOK 190 * Biggest gainers: Jinhui Shipping 12.2 pct, Next Biometrics Group 4.12 pct, PCI Biotech Holding 3.14 pct and Photocure 3.02 pct * Dry bulk firm Jinhui announced first dividend since 2008 in Q2 earnings report * Biggest losers: Thin Film Electronics -4.02 pct, BW LPG Ltd -2.76 pct and B2holding ASA -2.74 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.17 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.15 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.31 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.06 pct on Tuesday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)