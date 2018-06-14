NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Down on rate outlook, Scatec drops after share issue

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Thursday * Global markets dented by outlook for higher interest rates and weaker data from China * Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.24 pct, or -2.19 points, to 893.81 points and was up by 10.01 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.14 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.19 to $76.55 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 0.28 pct, Telenor fell -0.03 pct and DNB fell -0.29 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.1 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Marine Harvest, Equinor and Scatec Solar * Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were down 1.38 pct to NOK 52.86, following direction in aluminium price<MAL3=LX * Shares of Scatec Solar ASA were down 2.74 pct to NOK 60.4 after raising NOK 600 million in a private placement at NOK 60 crowns per share * Biggest gainers on the Oslo Bourse benchmark index: Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics ASA 6.72 pct, Thin Film Electronics ASA 4.33 pct and Europris ASA 3.21 pct * DNB Markets raises Wallenius Wilhelmsen to buy from hold * Biggest losers on Oslo’s benchmark: Nordic Nanovector ASA -3.06 pct, Asetek A/S -3.00 pct * Abroad European shares fell 0.60 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down 0.99 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down 0.17 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.47 pct on Wednesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)