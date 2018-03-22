NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Elkem debuts down on Oslo bourse after IPO

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded down on Thursday

** Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.12 percent, or 0.95 points, to 804.12 points and was down by 1.15 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.2 percent for the day

** Elkem, which makes silicon-based materials and ferrosilicon alloys for the metals, IT hardware and chemicals industries, debuted down on its first day after its initial public offering.

** It was trading at 27.675 crowns at 0900 GMT against an IPO price of 29 crowns

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.16 percent, Telenor fell 0.29 percent and DNB fell 1.07 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 687.5 million Norwegian crowns

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $0.11 to $69.36 a barrel by 08:54 GMT.

** Biggest gainers: Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 4.11 percent, Questerre Energy Corp 3.03 percent and Schibsted ASA 2.75 percent

** Biggest losers: Next Biometrics Group ASA 6.55 percent, Asetek A/S 3.84 percent and Treasure ASA 2.59 percent

** Abroad European shares fell 0.32 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.99 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down 0.52 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States fell 0.18 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)