NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Golden Ocean and Elkem rise on Q2 earning

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Friday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.51 pct, or 4.49 points, to 892.46 points and was up by 9.03 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.68 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.24 to $71.67 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 1.66 pct, Telenor rose 1.22 pct and DNB fell -0.06 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 890 million Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, DNO and DNB * Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd were up 4.45 pct to NOK 76.25 * Dry bulk firm Golden Ocean Group reports Q2 earnings above forecast * Shares of Elkem ASA were up 0.81 pct to NOK40.63 at 08:06 GMT. * Elkem ASA doubled its EBITDA in Q2 vs Q2 last year supported by strong demand in China in the silicones markets, Q3 is expected lower due to maintenance and some softening of prices * Biggest gainers: Photocure ASA 5.24 pct, Golden Ocean Group Ltd 4.45 pct and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 3.29 pct * Biggest losers: Thin Film Electronics ASA -29.39 pct, Questerre Energy Corp -4.11 pct and DNO ASA -3.93 pct * DNO: DNB Markets cuts recommendation to hold from buy * Abroad European shares rose 0.17 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.35 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.33 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 1.58 pct on Thursday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)