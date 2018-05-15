NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Grieg Seafood up, Kongsberg Gruppen down in rising Oslo bourse

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Tuesday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.53 pct, or 4.64 points, to 880.69 points and was up by 7.56 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.65 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.68 to $78.91 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 1.34 pct, Telenor fell -0.15 pct and DNB fell -0.32 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.5 billion Norwegian crowns * Biggest losers: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA -6.52 pct, Idex ASA -4.72 pct and Hexagon Composites ASA -4.56 pct * Kongsberg Gruppen posted first-quarter earnings that lagged forecasts on Tuesday partly due to lower year-on-year operating revenues in its defence and areospace division * Biggest gainers: Seadrill Ltd 5.27 pct, Grieg Seafood ASA 4.66 pct and Petroleum Geo Services ASA 4.15 pct

* Grieg Seafood posted first-quarter earnings that beat forecasts on Tuesday on the back of a salmon harvest up by a third year-on-year * Peer Salmar, meanwhile, was down 3.65 percent as it reported earnings that lagged expectations on Tuesday * Abroad European shares rose 0.05 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.21 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.58 pct (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)