NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Hydro and Seadrill shares rise

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) -

** Oslo’s benchmark index inched up 0.09 percent, or 0.71 points, to 814.18 points and was down by 0.12 percent year-to-date by 10:40 GMT on Monday

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was unchanged for the day

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell 0.47 percent, Telenor fell 0.36 percent and DNB rose 0.10 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Norsk Hydro, Statoil and Marine Harvest

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.37 to $67.48 a barrel

** Shares of aluminium producer Norsk Hydro ASA were up 2.92 pct to NOK 46.93 a share

** Aluminium in London rose more than 2 percent on Monday and is likely to gain further on concerns that U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminium giant Rusal could affect the trading of some 7 percent of the world’s aluminium supply

** Norsk Hydro will also announce the findings in it’s ongoing independent review of the Alunorte plant in Brazil at GMT 1100

** Shares of Seadrill Ltd were up 18.92 pct to NOK 1.99

** Seadrill Ltd: Restructuring plan approved

** Biggest gainers: Seadrill Ltd 18.92 percent, Targovax ASA 7.86 percent and Grieg Seafood ASA 3.03 percent

** Biggest losers: BW LPG Ltd -4.38 percent, Questerre Energy Corp -3.68 percent and DNO ASA -2.80 percent

** Abroad European shares rose 0.41 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.51 percent, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.26 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States -2.34 percent on Friday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)