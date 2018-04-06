NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Hydro down as Brazil conflict simmers, Norwegian Air boosted by traffic

OSLO, April 6 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded down on Friday but recover somewhat from day’s low

** Trade war tension increases. U.S. president Donald Trump threatens additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods while China says it will fight back “resolutely”

** Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.42 percent, or 3.41 points, to 813.75 points and was up by 0.33 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.23 percent

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.04 to $68.37 a barrel GMT

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.18 percent, Telenor rose 0.11 percent and DNB fell 0.56 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.1 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Norsk Hydro and Marine Harvest

** Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro Hydro’s Brazil unit sues local prosecutors over spill analysis

** Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were down 3.2 pct to NOK 45.65

** Salmon shares Marine Harvest, Grieg Norway Royal Salmon Leroey, Bakkafrost , Austevoll and Salmones rose in the range 1-4 percent

** Broker Pareto Securities lifted 2018 salmon price estimate to NOK 58 per kilo from NOK 56 and target prices on salmon companies [

** Yesterday broker DNB Markets lifted 2018 salmon price estimate to NOK 59 per kilo

** Next week salmon prices are expected to ease from year-high level of about 75 crowns in current week

** Norwegian Air shares rose 2.7 pct after stronger than expected March traffic figures

** Biggest gainers: Nordic Nanovector 31.71 percent (DNB Markets raised share price target to NOK 110 per share from NOK 80, Hegnar.no reported), DNO 5.23 percent and Grieg Seafood 4.42 percent

** Biggest losers: Orkla ASA -5.08 percent and Asetek A/S -4.35 percent

** Orkla: DNB Markets cut recommendation to sell from hold

** Abroad European shares fell -0.30 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.36 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.15 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.66 percent on Friday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)