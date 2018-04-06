FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 6, 2018 / 2:15 PM / a day ago

NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Hydro down as Brazil conflict simmers, Norwegian Air boosted by traffic

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OSLO, April 6 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded down on Friday but recover somewhat from day’s low

** Trade war tension increases. U.S. president Donald Trump threatens additional $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods while China says it will fight back “resolutely”

** Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.42 percent, or 3.41 points, to 813.75 points and was up by 0.33 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.23 percent

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.04 to $68.37 a barrel GMT

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 0.18 percent, Telenor rose 0.11 percent and DNB fell 0.56 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.1 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Statoil, Norsk Hydro and Marine Harvest

** Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro Hydro’s Brazil unit sues local prosecutors over spill analysis

** Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were down 3.2 pct to NOK 45.65

** Salmon shares Marine Harvest, Grieg Norway Royal Salmon Leroey, Bakkafrost , Austevoll and Salmones rose in the range 1-4 percent

** Broker Pareto Securities lifted 2018 salmon price estimate to NOK 58 per kilo from NOK 56 and target prices on salmon companies [

** Yesterday broker DNB Markets lifted 2018 salmon price estimate to NOK 59 per kilo

** Next week salmon prices are expected to ease from year-high level of about 75 crowns in current week

** Norwegian Air shares rose 2.7 pct after stronger than expected March traffic figures

** Biggest gainers: Nordic Nanovector 31.71 percent (DNB Markets raised share price target to NOK 110 per share from NOK 80, Hegnar.no reported), DNO 5.23 percent and Grieg Seafood 4.42 percent

** Biggest losers: Orkla ASA -5.08 percent and Asetek A/S -4.35 percent

** Orkla: DNB Markets cut recommendation to sell from hold

** Abroad European shares fell -0.30 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.36 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down -0.15 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.66 percent on Friday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.