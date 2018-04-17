NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Nordic Semiconductor surges as Q1 earnings surprise

OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian shares traded marginally lower on Tuesday

* Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.03 pct, or -0.29 points, to 835.88 points and was up by 2.67 pct year-to-date

* The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.12 percent

* Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, were flat at $71.42 a barrel

* Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -0.20 pct, Telenor fell -0.86 pct and DNB rose 0.51 pct

* Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns

* Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA were up 20 pct to NOK 56.4 at 11:25 GMT at near 3-year high after Q1 earnings beat forecast

* Shares of DNO ASA were up 6.67 pct to NOK 14.96 at 11:24 GMT on Tuesday and are trading at three-year high. The company has over the past week acquired 28.7 percent in UK-listed Faroe Petroleum.

* Biggest gainers: Nordic Semiconductor ASA 20 pct, DNO ASA 6.67 pct and Axactor AB (publ) 4.11 pct

* Biggest losers: Leroy Seafood Group ASA 4.64 pct, Grieg Seafood ASA 2.95 pct and Norsk Hydro ASA 2.14 pct

* Abroad, European shares rose 0.38 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.06 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.39 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.87 pct on Monday (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)