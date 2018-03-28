NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norsk Hydro down due ongoing problems at Alunorte

OSLO, March 28 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded down on Wednesday

** Oslo’s benchmark index fell -1.06 percent, or -8.52 points, to 797.47 points and was down by -1.04 percent year-to-date

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 1.03 percent

** Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -1.03 percent, Telenor fell -1.25 percent and DNB fell -0.86 percent

** Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.1 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were REC Silicon, DOF and DNO

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.48 to $69.63 a barrel by 08:51 GMT

** Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were down 3.31 pct to NOK44.98 at 08:51 GMT.

** Sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Norsk Hydro may be forced to shut down three of its seven alumina lines at the Alunorte refinery in the coming fortnight. A restart would take two to three months

** The CEO of Frontline, Robert Hvide Macleod, on Tuesday purchased 110,000 shares in Frontline Ltd at a price of 35.6 per share ** Biggest gainers: Tomra Systems ASA 8.93 percent, Treasure ASA 6.31 percent and REC Silicon ASA 3.07 percent

** Biggest losers: Subsea 7 SA -4.13 percent, Aker Solutions ASA -4.01 percent and DNO ASA -3.46 percent

** Abroad European shares fell -1.31 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -1.34 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.40 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States fell -1.43 percent on Tuesday (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)