NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norsk Hydro shares rise, weaker oil sector

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Friday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.31 pct, or -2.78 points, to 889.27 points and was up by 9.53 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.35 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $0.31 to $77.01 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell 0.64 pct, Telenor rose 0.53 pct and DNB fell 0.42 pct * Equinor made small oil discovery in the North Sea , yesterday it announced more investments in Brazil * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 850 million Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Yara, Equinor and Norsk Hydro * Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 0.86 pct to NOK 54.08 * Norsk Hydro will invest $27 mln to expand aluminium output by 14,600 tonnes per year at its Sunndal plant in Norway * Aluminium price rose 1.2 pct * Shares of rig firm Seadrill Ltd were down 9.89 pct to NOK 3.37 * Seadrill anticipates to emerge from the chapter 11 process in the first half of July 2018 * Oil related shares PGS, Aker BP, DNO, TGS and Subsea 7 were down 1 to 2 pct * Biggest gainers: Photocure 4.37 pct, Evry 1.59 pct * Biggest losers: Kitron ASA -3.71 pct, Questerre Energy Corp -3.56 pct and Petroleum Geo Services ASA -2.59 pct * Abroad European shares fell 0.79 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down 0.56 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down 1.36 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States up 0.38 pct on Thursday * Main topics in markets are G7 meeting in Quebec and the upcoming meeting with North Korea and U.S * Import in China grew faster than export (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)