NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norsk Hydro weaker on lower aluminium price

OSLO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Wednesday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.47 pct, or -4.09 points, to 891.72 points and was up by 9.99 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.36 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.8 to $71.66 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell -0.42 pct, Telenor rose 0.47 pct and DNB rose 0.12 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.3 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, DNO and Norsk Hydro * Shares of aluminium maker Norsk Hydro ASA were down 2.3 pct to NOK 45.77 * Aluminium price drops 2.1 pct: China’s aluminium output surged in July and base metals fell across the board in a broad sell-off as investors remain concerned over a slowdown in the economy of top metals consumer China * Shares of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA were up 1.72 pct to NOK 100.4 * Norwegian Finans Holding’s Q2 results are growing: CEO says on the earning calls: we are working towards paying dividend for 2018 and loan losses are roughly normalized this quarter * Biggest gainers: Gaming Innovation Group Inc 3.68 pct, Bergenbio ASA 3.04 pct and BW LPG Ltd 2.39 pct * Biggest losers: Hexagon Composites ASA -4.28 pct, Idex ASA -3.56 pct and Frontline Ltd -2.96 pct

* Frontline: Loss making tanker rates continues * Abroad European shares fell -0.34 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.68 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -2.06 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.45 pct on Tuesday (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)