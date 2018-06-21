NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norway's Telenor fined by competition watchdog amid falling Oslo bourse

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.72 pct, or -6.37 points, to 874.54 points and was up by 8.16 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.82 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-1.56 to $73.18 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell -1.31 pct, Telenor fell -0.86 pct and DNB fell -0.41 pct

* Norway’s Competition Authority fined Telenor 788 million crowns ($96.3 million) on Thursday, saying the country’s largest telecoms provider had abused its dominant market position. * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns * Biggest gainers: Kitron ASA 2.59 pct, Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA 2.59 pct and Photocure ASA 2.11 pct * Biggest losers: Questerre Energy Corp -3.19 pct, DNO ASA -3.05 pct and Kongsberg Automotive ASA -2.93 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.35 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.61 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.38 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.17 pct on Wednesday (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)