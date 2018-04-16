NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air and Hydro rise despite a falling market

OSLO, April 16 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Monday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.54 pct, or -4.57 points, to 834.02 points and was up by 2.96 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.47 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, fell $-0.84 to $71.74 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell -0.60 pct, Telenor fell -0.97 pct and DNB fell -1.17 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.7 billion crowns and most traded shares were Norwegian Air, Norsk Hydro and Statoil< * Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 0.66 pct to NOK 51.8 * Norsk Hydro CEO says Russia, Brazil woes could lead to aluminium supply shortage * Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA were up 8.87 pct to NOK 288.5 * Brokers see a lot more upside in Norwegian Air from a potential bid from IAG * Fish farmer Marine Harvest fell 1.2 pct * Preliminary Q1 EBIT slightly below forecast * Norway’s Fisheries directorate also rejects Marine Harvest’ application for 6 development licences for fish farming in tanks on a converted dry bulk vessel * Gainers: Europris ASA 1.37 pct and Questerre Energy Corp 1.27 pct * Losers: Idex ASA -4.51 pct and Nordic Nanovector ASA -3.47 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.24 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.26 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.53 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.50 pct on Friday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)