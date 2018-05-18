NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air down drops on rising Oslo market as IAG says won't go hostile

OSLO, May 18 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares rose on Friday as trade resumed after market was closed for a public holiday on Thursday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 0.52 pct, or 4.59 points, to 888.48 points and was up by 8.53 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 0.67 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.46 to $79.76 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor rose 1.06 pct, Telenor rose 0.74 pct and DNB fell -0.95 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.8 billion Norwegian crowns * Shares of Norwegian Air were down 7.5 percent after IAG CEO Willie Walsh said he was not planning to launch a hostile bid for the Norwegian budget carrier * Biggest gainers: Seadrill Ltd 46.59 pct, DNO ASA 5.00 pct and Funcom NV 4.86 pct * Biggest losers: Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA -7.69 pct, Idex ASA -2.81 pct and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA -2.69 pct * Abroad European shares fell -0.13 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.40 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 1.23 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States -0.22 pct on Thursday (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)