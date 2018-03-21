NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air drops after share issue, Telenor up after extra dividend

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian shares traded down on Wednesday.

** Oslo’s benchmark index fell 0.48 percent, or 3.84 points, to 798.64 points and was down by 1.47 percent year-to-date.

** The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.4 percent.

** Among the biggest firms at Oslo Bourse, Statoil fell 0.14 percent, Telenor rose 0.81 percent and DNB fell 1.03 percent.

** Turnover at Oslo Bourse was 729.8 million Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Norwegian Air, Telenor and Statoil.

** Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.13 to $67.55 a barrel by 08:55 GMT.

** Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA were down 2.56 pct to NOK 167.2

** Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA announced a profit warning and a share issue

** Shares of Telenor ASA were up 0.81 pct to NOK 174.75

** Telenor ASA announced sale of its eastern Europe business and a special dividend

** Shares in aluminium maker Norsk Hydro drop another 2.4 pct to NOK 45.95

** JP Morgan cuts Norsk Hydro target to NOK 53 from NOK 71 crowns due to its problems in Brazil

** Biggest gainers: Treasure ASA 2.32 percent, Norwegian Property ASA 1.55 percent and Thin Film Electronics ASA 1.42 percent.

** Biggest losers: Petroleum Geo Services ASA down 3.88 percent, Idex ASA -3.51 percent and Nordic Nanovector ASA -3.11 percent.

** European shares fell 0.14 percent, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down 0.47 percent, while in China Shanghai index was down 0.27 percent and Dow Jones index in the United States rose 0.47 percent on Tuesday.

** Focus for the day: Rate meeting in U.S (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)