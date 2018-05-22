NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air gains on potential IAG interest

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded down on Tuesday * Oslo’s benchmark index fell -0.35 pct, or -3.08 points, to 888.60 points and was up by 9.48 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was down 0.46 percent, pulled down by salmon and oil shares * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.4 to $79.62 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Equinor fell 1.0 pct, Telenor fell -0.53 pct and DNB rose 0.78 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 3.2 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Equinor, Norwegian Air and Subsea 7 * Shares of Norwegian Air were up 8.38 pct to NOK 271.5 * Norwegian Air rose sharply after Spanish newspaper Expansion on Monday said IAG is preparing to bid 330 crowns per share for the Oslo-listed airline, citing unnamed sources * Other gainers: Funcom NV 7.52 pct and Golden Ocean Group Ltd 3.92 pct * Losers: Seadrill Ltd -16.99 pct, Grieg Seafood ASA -7.23 pct and Asetek A/S -4.01 pct

* Both Seadrill and Grieg rose sharply last week * Abroad European shares rose 0.12 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended down -0.18 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.02 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 1.21 pct on Monday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)