NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air helps Oslo Bourse set new all-time high

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - * Norwegian shares traded up on Wednesday * Oslo’s benchmark index rose 1.10 pct, or 9.23 points, setting a new all-time high of 847.03 points. The bourse was up by 2.87 pct year-to-date * The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 1.08 percent * Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.48 to $72.06 a barrel * Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 1.21 pct, Telenor rose 0.90 pct and DNB rose 0.82 pct * Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.1 billion Norwegian crowns and most traded shares were Norwegian Air, Statoil and Norsk Hydro * Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA were up 3.09 pct to NOK 53.3 * Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by Deutsche Bank and DNB Markets ** Aluminium prices keep rising on lower supply due to U.S. sanctions on Russia’s Rusal and production cut at Hydro’s alumina plant Alunorte in Brazil * Shares of rig firm Seadrill Ltd were up 21.59 pct to NOK2.14 * Seadrill Ltd plans to exit chapter 11 bankruptcy after restructuring approved by U.S court * Gainers: Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 7.05 pct and Europris ASA 4.88 pct * IAG, the potential bidder for Norwegian Air, hires JP Morgan as adviser, according to a report in Spanish newspaper Expansion * Brokers says the report help push up the share price of the airline * Biggest losers: B2holding ASA -1.29 pct, Link Mobility Group ASA -1.23 pct and Asetek A/S -1.02 pct * Abroad European shares rose 0.17 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 1.42 pct, while in China Shanghai index was up 0.80 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.87 pct on Tuesday (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)