NORWEGIAN STOCKS-Norwegian Air jumps on interest from potential buyers

OSLO, April 26 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian shares traded up on Thursday

* Oslo’s benchmark index rose 1.71 pct, or 14.29 points, to 854.96 points and was up by 3.22 pct year-to-date

* The broader Oslo All Share Index was up 1.61 percent

* Brent crude futures, a trigger for the oil heavy Oslo Bourse, rose $0.26 to $74.26 a barrel

* Among the biggest firms on the Oslo Bourse, Statoil rose 1.86 pct, Telenor rose 0.93 pct and DNB rose 5.87 pct

* Turnover at the Oslo Bourse was 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns

* Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle were up 13.74 pct to NOK 299.6 at 0848 GMT.

* Norwegian Air published its Q1 report on Thursday and stated that a number of groups has expressed interest in the low budget carrier after British Airways-owner IAG said it was considering to buy the company

* Shares in DNB jumped 5.83 pct after the bank published Q1 results ahead of expectations, and said it now expects a lower tax rate

* DNB’s CFO also said that 2018 loan losses were expected to be below historical levels

* Shares of seismic company PGS were up 8.63 pct to NOK 32.05. The company on Thursday raised its multiclient cash investments as its Q1 earnings beat forecast.

* Biggest gainers: Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA 13.74 pct, Petroleum Geo Services ASA 7.85 pct and REC Silicon ASA 7.84 pct

* Biggest losers: Otello Corporation ASA -2.54 pct, Funcom NV -2.42 pct and XXL ASA -2.42 pct

* Abroad European shares rose 0.19 pct, Japan’s main share index Nikkei ended up 0.47 pct, while in China Shanghai index was down -1.35 pct and Dow Jones index in the United States 0.25 pct on Wednesday (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)